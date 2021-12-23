Veil Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $197.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,631.90 or 0.99629270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00055698 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00287910 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00457491 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00153525 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010184 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001862 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

