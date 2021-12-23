Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Gap Up to $7.44

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.63. Velo3D shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 833 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLD shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Velo3D alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,371,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,362,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $7,165,000.

Velo3D Company Profile (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.