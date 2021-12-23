Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading 7.4% Higher

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 48,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,212,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,133 shares of company stock worth $168,041. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.