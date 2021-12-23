Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading 12.3% Higher

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $16.89. 8,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 272,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

