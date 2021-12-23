Venus Trading Up 4% This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $16.20 or 0.00031587 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $190.72 million and $13.15 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,966.75 or 0.99405433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00055505 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $730.70 or 0.01425152 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,776,323 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

