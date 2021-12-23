VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0264 on Major Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $909,622.03 and $112.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,635.04 or 0.99637816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00056098 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00031643 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $749.78 or 0.01475390 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001988 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,429,051 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

