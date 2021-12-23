Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,326 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 3.0% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.70% of Verisk Analytics worth $227,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after buying an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after buying an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,964,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,233,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.11.

VRSK opened at $223.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,201,397 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

