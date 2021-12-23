Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 43,833 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.