Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 3.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,833,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

VZ stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

