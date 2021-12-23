Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $33,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.95. 161,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,770,010. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

