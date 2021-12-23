Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Boosted by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.0% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.90. 150,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,770,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

