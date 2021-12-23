Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 272,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 84,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 43,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $221.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

