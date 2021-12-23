VersaBank (TSE:VB) Shares Down 0.5%

VersaBank (TSE:VB) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.05 and last traded at C$15.18. 4,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 16,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.25.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on VersaBank in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.55 million and a PE ratio of 15.88.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$18.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.31 million. Analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.46%.

About VersaBank (TSE:VB)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

