Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $265.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $222.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.