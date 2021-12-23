Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post sales of $17.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Veru posted sales of $14.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $82.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $93.14 million, with estimates ranging from $88.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Veru by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 12.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Veru by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

VERU opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $501.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. Veru has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

