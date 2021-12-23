Vesper 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.33 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Vesper has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.03 or 0.00007897 BTC on exchanges. Vesper has a market cap of $27.95 million and $1.33 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00056889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.15 or 0.07984098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,053.29 or 0.99950750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00053760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00072629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007330 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,928,950 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

