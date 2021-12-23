Vexanium Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million (VEX)

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Vexanium has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $960,967.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vexanium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vexanium has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00057185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.76 or 0.08039042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,625.06 or 0.99852984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. The official website for Vexanium is www.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vexanium is blog.vexanium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vexanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vexanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vexanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

