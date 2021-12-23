Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading Up 8%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) shares were up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 8,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 244,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on DSP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $623.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Viant Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Viant Technology by 30.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.