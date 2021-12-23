Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Up to $10.18

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $10.42. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 854 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, VK Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,386,000.

About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

