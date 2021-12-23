Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $202.69 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 349,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Microchip Technology worth $202,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 74,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,091,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,150 shares of company stock worth $16,198,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $86.37 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.82. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

