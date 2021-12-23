Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $237.96 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $237,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $453.61 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.69.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

