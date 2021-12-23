Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Broadcom worth $213,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

Broadcom stock opened at $655.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $270.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $657.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

