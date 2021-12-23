Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,148,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 40,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Comcast worth $232,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.1% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 7.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 53,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.