VideoCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $142,032.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $60.44 million and $142,032.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded up 221,290.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1,581,114,918.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,967,899 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

