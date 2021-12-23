Vidulum Reaches One Day Volume of $1,689.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $648,040.44 and approximately $1,689.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0905 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00015221 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001249 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

