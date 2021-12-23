Vipstar Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $869,687.40 and approximately $20.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded up 221,290.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1,581,114,918.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

