Vivid Coin Market Capitalization Hits $8,304.84 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $8,304.84 and approximately $98.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

