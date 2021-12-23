Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 39,677 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 496.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $125,691.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,914 shares of company stock valued at $900,942. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

