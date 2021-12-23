Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE SCHW opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $2,157,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock worth $100,311,208. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

