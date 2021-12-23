Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 4,250 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.14.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $170.48 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $174.90. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average of $155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

