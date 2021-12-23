Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 5,204 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

