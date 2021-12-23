Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.34 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

