Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 76.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 38.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 343.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Helgason sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $2,092,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,829,965 shares of company stock worth $312,075,701 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:U opened at $144.89 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of -88.35 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

