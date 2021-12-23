Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 133.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $325.67 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.72 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.38 and a 200-day moving average of $342.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

