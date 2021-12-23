Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 125.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,111 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of SunOpta worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 11.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 116.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 136,386 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth $148,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKL stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $749.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.84.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

