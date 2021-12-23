Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,287,000 after purchasing an additional 570,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,919,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,839,000 after purchasing an additional 453,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of WY opened at $38.83 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

