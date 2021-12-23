Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 577,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after acquiring an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $120.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

