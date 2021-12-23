Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,436 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 89,091 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

