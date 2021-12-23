Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,704,000 after acquiring an additional 264,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Republic Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,046,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,140,000 after purchasing an additional 304,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $134.07 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.01 and its 200 day moving average is $123.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

