Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 491.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,064 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after buying an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after buying an additional 2,864,627 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after buying an additional 2,265,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $75,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $105.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $112.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

