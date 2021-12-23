Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 706.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,021,000 after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,045,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 32,648 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,615,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 59,924 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $51.92 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $51.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

