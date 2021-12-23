Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,693 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

