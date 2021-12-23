Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $142.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.07. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

