Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 598.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,287 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. On average, research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. Mizuho lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

