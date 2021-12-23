Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $84.91 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.31 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.