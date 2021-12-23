Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 216 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $639.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $676.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.