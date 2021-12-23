Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 7,852 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of JFrog worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 369,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 158,681 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 364,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 105,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 0.63. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

