Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of PetIQ worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PetIQ by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PETQ. Benchmark began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

