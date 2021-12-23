Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $91.37 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

