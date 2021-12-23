Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,210 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $824,241,000 after buying an additional 184,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $530,072,000 after buying an additional 194,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $285,699,000 after buying an additional 180,929 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $184,650,000 after buying an additional 92,246 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX stock opened at $110.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average of $91.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

